QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

