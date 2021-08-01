Quiztok Price Tops $0.0156 on Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Quiztok has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,542,783 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

