Radix Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $101.73 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.00 or 0.00800782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

