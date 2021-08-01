Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has $40.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Radware’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

RDWR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth about $26,393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 262.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334,097 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 139.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

