Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 24,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.78. 2,202,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,793. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

