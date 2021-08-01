Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Up 5.6%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.36 and last traded at $116.30. 7,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,007,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.