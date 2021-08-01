Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $113.52 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.