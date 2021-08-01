Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $102.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the highest is $117.20 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $88.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $405.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $442.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $416.89 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $464.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

RTLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 81,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,317. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.