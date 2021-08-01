Raymond James Cuts First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $47.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.