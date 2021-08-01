Raymond James Increases CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $103.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE CBRE opened at $96.46 on Friday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,146,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

