Raymond James Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $295.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.50. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.