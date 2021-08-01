Raymond James Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $61.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s previous close.
ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.
Shares of ONEW opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.
In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,001 in the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
