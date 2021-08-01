Raymond James Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $61.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of ONEW opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,001 in the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

