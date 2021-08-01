Raymond James Raises CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $149.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.70. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,044 shares of company stock valued at $733,096. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

