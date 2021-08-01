Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

CFW has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.70.

TSE CFW opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$135.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

