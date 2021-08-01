Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$35.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REAL. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Real Matters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.04.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.60. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,870,086.98. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders sold 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862 over the last 90 days.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

