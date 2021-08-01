Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

RCDTF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

