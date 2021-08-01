Redd Price Up 14.2% This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,442.23 or 0.99952060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.