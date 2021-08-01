Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Redfin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of RDFN opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,464.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

