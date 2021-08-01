Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $548.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $660.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

