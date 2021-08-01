Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 86 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $118.66 and a twelve month high of $185.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

