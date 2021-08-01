Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in National HealthCare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National HealthCare by 303.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

