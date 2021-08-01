Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 215 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

