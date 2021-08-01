Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 158,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $97.31 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

