Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.39.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $40.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

