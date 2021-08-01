Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,430 by Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

REL opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,954.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £40.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.45. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,121 ($27.71).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

