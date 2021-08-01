Relx Plc (RELX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Relx has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.