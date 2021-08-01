Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 49,648 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $7,756,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGCP opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

