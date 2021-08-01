Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 69,900 Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 69,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.33. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.