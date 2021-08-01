Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 84,448 Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,448 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.00% of Abraxas Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXAS opened at $2.29 on Friday. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 148.04% and a negative net margin of 567.57%.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

