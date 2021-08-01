Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aspen Group worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 1,278.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.59 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

