Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEA opened at $18.53 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. China Eastern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

