Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 69,260 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of United States Antimony worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in United States Antimony by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United States Antimony by 107.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAMY stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

