Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.25 ($45.00).

Renault stock opened at €32.03 ($37.68) on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €33.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

