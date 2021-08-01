Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

RGEN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.35. Repligen has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $248.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 137.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after buying an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.