Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 36.9% in July

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

REPYY opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51. Repsol has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on shares of Repsol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

