Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $118.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.