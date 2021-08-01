Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Republic Services stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. 2,013,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.10.
In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.