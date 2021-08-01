Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Republic Services stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. 2,013,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.10.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

