Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.657 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of QSR opened at C$85.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$26.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.83. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.54.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

