Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Update

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,906,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSSP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 109,564,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,763,563. Reve Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Reve Technologies alerts:

About Reve Technologies

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reve Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reve Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.