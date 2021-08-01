Reviewing Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.46 $1.71 million N/A N/A Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oxford Square Capital and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 260.67% 23.48% 15.15% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

