Revolution Populi (RVP) Tops One Day Volume of $642,278.00

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $642,278.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 51.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00794904 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00039815 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

