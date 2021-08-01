RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,750 at Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($67.94) to GBX 4,750 ($62.06) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday.

RHIM opened at GBX 3,784 ($49.44) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,244.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

