Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 562.25 ($7.35).

Get Rightmove alerts:

LON:RMV opened at GBX 702.20 ($9.17) on Friday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 548.40 ($7.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 709.80 ($9.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 646.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.