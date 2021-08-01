Rightmove (LON:RMV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 701.47 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 701 ($9.16), with a volume of 580633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680.20 ($8.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.25 ($7.35).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 646.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73.

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.