RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $267.27 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.08 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.48.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

