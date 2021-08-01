Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $86.31 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

