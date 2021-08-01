RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 4th (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. RMG Acquisition Corp. III had issued 42,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

