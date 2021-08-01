Robert W. Baird Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $72.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

Pinterest stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 359.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

