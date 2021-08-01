Robert W. Baird Raises Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $40.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.
NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $46,979,000.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
