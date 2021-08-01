Robert W. Baird Raises Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $40.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $46,979,000.

Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

