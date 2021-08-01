Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $54.40 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $396.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

